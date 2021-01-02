Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points as they nicked a 1-0 win over play-off chasing Barnsley.

The Canaries are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell at the club, they may well be in the position they would have expected.

Another player they managed to keep hold of was the match-winner Emi Buendia, his volley just past the hour mark was the difference for the home side.

The Argentine has been subject to plenty of transfer rumours with the likes of Arsenal reportedly being interested in his services as they look to get more creativity into their side. Do Buendia has been one of Norwich’s best players for a few years now and has created the most chances for them over this time.

Plenty of Norwich fans reacted to Buendia’s performance today, here are some from Twitter:

It’s really gonna suck when we sell him for 15 million less than he’s worth this month — Alex Holden (@Apwholden) January 2, 2021

put his house into full-lockdown. do not let him leave. — calum (@calumncfc) January 2, 2021

What a goal! McLean has done that a few times in recent games and Buendia there with the quality. Football heaven — Nathan Burtenshaw (@NPBurtenshaw) January 2, 2021

Emi Buendia is the best player I have ever seen in a @NorwichCityFC shirt. Unbelievable talent. — Justin Day (@justinday82) January 2, 2021

I CANT FIGHT THIS FEELING ANY LONGER. Emi Emi Emi Buendia the man for me — CountryMan🔰 (@AnglianWarrior) January 2, 2021

Chuck another million on that asking price boys! — A$H GOODYEAR (@ashgoodyear) January 2, 2021