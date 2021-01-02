Tyler Roberts was a £3m purchase by Leeds United from West Bromwich Albion nearly three years ago.

The Whites saw something in the young striker and that potential was enough to to persuade them to bring hm to Elland Road to continue his development.

Tyler Roberts – Elland Road development

Welsh international Roberts has featured 63 times for Leeds United since being snapped up from West Bromwich Albion. These are 63 appearances where he has scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

This season, his first taste of Premier League action with Leeds United, has seen him make eight appearances, although he has been a member of eavery one of Marcelo Bielsa’s matchday squads – up until today and the 3-0 defeat at Spurs this afternoon.

When asked of his absence, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa said that he was simply “unavailable.”

Tyler Roberts is 'unavailable at the moment' says Marcelo Bielsa. He asked for input on the question from the Leeds media team, before answering. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 2, 2021

‘Unavailable’ for Leeds – three Championship sides he’d suit

It is certainly a mysterious air that is floating around Leeds United with this sudden news on his ‘availability’.

Many Leeds United fans are pondering whether a loan move is in the making for the young striker who has hit three goals and provided two assists in four Under-23s games this season.

With rumours of loans floating around, here are three Sky Bet Championship sides where Tyler Roberts would be a good fit; sides that could develop his potential more.

Stoke City

Michael O’Neill’s side are in the market for a talented striker. Tyrese Campbell is out for the season due to injury. Bringing in Tyler Roberts, who has two season’s worth of experience at this level would be a shrewd move by the Irishman. He can play across the front and that would help out the Potters as they strive for a play-off place.

Barnsley

After securing their Championship status at the very end of last season by the skin of their teeth, the Tykes are a surprise side this time around. They currently sit 9th in the table and they are just three points and goal difference shy of the play-offs. Bringing Tyler Roberts from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire would not only give the Oakwell outfit a striker capable of hitting the back of the net, it would also take some of the expectation from their own striker, Cauley Woodrow.

Watford

Relegated at the end of last season, Xisco’s Watford outfit occupy the last of the play-off spots in 6th. The Hornets will be looking to create a buzz over the second half of the season and will be looking at promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Bringing Tyler Roberts in from Leeds United on a half-season loan deal would give them a better chance of achieving that. Not only does he know where the back of the net is, but Watford’s array of talent would help to develop his overall game.

Would it make sense for Leeds United to loan out Tyler Roberts back to the Championship?