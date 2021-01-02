Coventry City picked up three points away at Millwall on Saturday afternoon as they ran out 2-1 winners, a result which puts the Sky Blues seven points clear of the drop zone.

One player who put in yet another Man of the Match performance was summer signing Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder controlled the game at the Den and even got his name on the score-sheet as his goal after 26 minutes put the away side two goals up.

His initial free-kick was blocked by the Millwall players but it only bounced straight back to Hamer who smashed the ball past Bartosz Bialkowski in the opposition goal.

Hamer has been a revelation since joining the club from PEC Zwolle, the 23-year old has four goals and two assists so far this season and looks to be one of the signings of the season.

Plenty of Coventry fans have had their say on Hamer’s performance, here are some from Twitter:

GET IN — Hariss Khan (@HarissK_1409) January 2, 2021

OMG CMON! HAMER 😍😍😍 — Callum (@GraciousGustavo) January 2, 2021

What a player — Joe Gibson (@joegibson_) January 2, 2021

UP THE GUS — Leo knight (@Leo__Knight) January 2, 2021

What a signing this guy is! Give the Scout a pay rise — Ben (@benclay2020) January 2, 2021

Hamer 🔥 — george (@GeorgeCamm1) January 2, 2021