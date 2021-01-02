Swansea City went into second place after beating promotion rivals 2-1 Watford at the Liberty Stadium, coming from behind to earn all three points thanks to a Jamal Lowe brace.

In the midst of the celebration’s of Jamal Lowe’s equaliser, you can see the 26-year-old forward run towards the goal and pose into a camera behind Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, who has a GoPro in the back of his goal every game to upload videos to his YouTube channel ‘TheCyclingGK’.

This channel has proven to be extremely popular amongst all football fans, who are desperately missing the action of watching football games live, with Foster’s excellent charisma on camera as he provides behind the scenes footage.

It seems as though Jamal Lowe wants to make an appearance with his hilarious celebration, which has gone viral on social media.

This is how Swansea fans reacted to it:

Jamal Lowe celebrating pointing at the GoPro hahahahaha I can't wait for the video — Ashley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ashley_SCFC) January 2, 2021