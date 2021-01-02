Brentford have confirmed that forward Halil Dervisoglu has been recalled from his loan spell with Dutch side FC Twente.

In October 2020, Brentford made the decision to send forward Halil Dervisoglu out on loan. He was signed earlier in the year for a fee of just under £3m.

The striker linked up with Dutch side FC Twente, returning to the Eredivise having previously spent time in the division with Sparta Rotterdam.

Now, after half a season with the club, a decision has been made regarding his immediate future.

Recalled by Brentford

As announced by the Bees on Saturday, Dervisolgu has returned to the club early. He initially signed a season-long loan deal with Twente but now, it has been confirmed that he has returned to the Championship outfit.

Dervisolgu’s time with Twente

In his brief stint with the Dutch side, 21-year-old forward Dervisolgu played in 10 games across all competitions.

He played through the middle and was used on both wings as well, with most of his game time for the club coming off the bench. Out of his 10 appearances for the club, only two of them were starts.

What next for Dervuisoglu?

With a return to Brentford completed, it will be interesting to see if Dervisolgu heads out on a fresh loan deal or if he gets the chance to break into Thomas Frank’s first-team plans.

