Nottingham Forest claimed a vital three points over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon as they lifted themselves three points clear of the relegation zone. 

Forest looked comfortable throughout other than a few nervy moments where Preston hit the bar a couple of times.

The winner for the Reds however came from the penalty spot, Preston defender Darnell Fisher had been adjudged to handle a goal bound effort and gave the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Striker Lewis Grabban stepped up and put the penalty away but not without question from the Preston players on whether he had double hit the ball which would have meant a retake.

The goal stood however and Chris Hughton’s side hung on to win the game despite playing nine minutes of additional time.

