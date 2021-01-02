Nottingham Forest claimed a vital three points over Preston North End on Saturday afternoon as they lifted themselves three points clear of the relegation zone.

Forest looked comfortable throughout other than a few nervy moments where Preston hit the bar a couple of times.

The winner for the Reds however came from the penalty spot, Preston defender Darnell Fisher had been adjudged to handle a goal bound effort and gave the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Striker Lewis Grabban stepped up and put the penalty away but not without question from the Preston players on whether he had double hit the ball which would have meant a retake.

The goal stood however and Chris Hughton’s side hung on to win the game despite playing nine minutes of additional time.

Plenty of Forest fans had something to say on the game, here are a few from Twitter:

Massive 3 points, awful attacking-wise but resolute defensively, puts us temporarily in our highest position of the season! — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) January 2, 2021

Get in lads — Ewan (@ewan1865) January 2, 2021

Big 3 points there need some good signings in this window. Really desperate for creative midfielders. — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) January 2, 2021

GET IN😍 — mike kirkwood3 (@mikekirkwood3) January 2, 2021

Get a few in jan and then push for play offs. 15 points adrift. Stranger things have happened — BradStewart⚽️ (@Bradotelli45) January 2, 2021

A big win!, 5 unbeaten and january window, now lets get some good players in and finish off strong — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) January 2, 2021

YESS WELL DONE 👏 LADS 👏👏👏👏👏 knew you had it in you lewis grabban ❤️😍 — Ayup Duck (@DuckAyup) January 2, 2021