Hull City beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium today.

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty made it comfortable afternoon for the Tigers in the end and the perfect way to start 2021.

Grant McCann’s side have now risen five points above Charlton and are now in the automatic promotion places behind Lincoln City.

One player who stood out for the Yorkshire side today was George Honeyman.

Read: Hull City man attracting Premier League interest

The ex-Sunderland man has been impressive for the Tigers this season since their relegation to League One and will be crucial in their push for an immediate promotion.

His succulent back heel to set up Docherty for Hull’s second half left the City fans raving on Twitter.

Next up for McCann’s men is a trip to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic and they will be keen to build on their win today.

Here is how their fans reacted to Honeyman’s performance against the Addicks-

A clean sheet a massive win against one of the promotion rivals & back to winning ways!! Honeyman is so important for us, Top 2!! #hcafc — UMER (@umer_hull) January 2, 2021

Massive result – much needed. Honeyman is as dedicated as me looking for the last pig in blanket! Need to get the KLP situation sorted. And we have plenty in defence in reserve (wouldnt have said that 12 months ago!) #hcafc #UTT — ManateemadeMarathoner 🎗 (@MarathonManatee) January 2, 2021

That was a very unselfish and skilled back heel from Honeyman, good goal #hcafc — And(R)ew 🎗 (@andytlee_2) January 2, 2021

Everyone watching the Honeyman back heel again #hcafc pic.twitter.com/EvLrD87ATm — A Bad Magic Pants Is Better Than A No Magic Pants (@TommyMagicPants) January 2, 2021

George Honeyman has been brilliant this season #hcafc — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) January 2, 2021

George Honeyman is like two players in one. Which is fortunate, because Eaves is as useful as a paper raincoat. #hcafc — Matt 'Viable as Fuck' Sutton (@CorporateSizzle) January 2, 2021

Will Hull beat Wigan next week?