Hull City beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium today.

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty made it comfortable afternoon for the Tigers in the end and the perfect way to start 2021.

Grant McCann’s side have now risen five points above Charlton and are now in the automatic promotion places behind Lincoln City.

One player who stood out for the Yorkshire side today was George Honeyman.

The ex-Sunderland man has been impressive for the Tigers this season since their relegation to League One and will be crucial in their push for an immediate promotion.

His succulent back heel to set up Docherty for Hull’s second half left the City fans raving on Twitter.

Next up for McCann’s men is a trip to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic and they will be keen to build on their win today.

Here is how their fans reacted to Honeyman’s performance against the Addicks-

