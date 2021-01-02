Watford lost 2-1 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

The Hornets started life under Xisco Munoz with a win over league leaders Norwich City last time out, going into today’s clash v fellow top-six contenders Swansea full of confidence.

Tom Cleverley’s first-half goal would give Watford the lead midway through the first-half. Jamal Lowe would score his first of two before half-time though, netting the winner in the second.

It sees Steve Cooper’s side into 2nd-place, with Munoz’s stuck in 6th.

It was a disappointing performance in all, and fans were quick to blast the strike pairing of Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

Club captain Deeney has led a contested season but has four goals to his name – Gray meanwhile has just the one Championship goals in nine outings.

Munoz was left shorthanded in the striker department with Joao Pedro, Glenn Murray and Isaac Success all injured.

See what Watford fans had to say on Deeney and Gray’s performances on Twitter: