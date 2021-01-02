Watford lost 2-1 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

The Hornets started life under Xisco Munoz with a win over league leaders Norwich City last time out, going into today’s clash v fellow top-six contenders Swansea full of confidence.

Tom Cleverley’s first-half goal would give Watford the lead midway through the first-half. Jamal Lowe would score his first of two before half-time though, netting the winner in the second.

It sees Steve Cooper’s side into 2nd-place, with Munoz’s stuck in 6th.

It was a disappointing performance in all, and fans were quick to blast the strike pairing of Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

Club captain Deeney has led a contested season but has four goals to his name – Gray meanwhile has just the one Championship goals in nine outings.

Munoz was left shorthanded in the striker department with Joao Pedro, Glenn Murray and Isaac Success all injured.

See what Watford fans had to say on Deeney and Gray’s performances on Twitter:

No chance of promotion with Deeney and Gray up front, absolutely dire. Pozzos need to see that the problem lies with the players not the coach big investment needed. — Tim (@Tim65641221) January 2, 2021

Deeney and Gray need to go, Sarr needs either a confidence boost or to be sold AND REPLACED, we need functioning midfielders — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) January 2, 2021

Deeney and Gray don't start for any other team in the top 10. Getting rid of Ivić was probably the right decision, they now have to make the right decisions regarding the squad this window. Otherwise we'll be in the same position in the summer having finished 8th this season. — Sean (@WFCSean) January 2, 2021

No commitment. We could have had bricks up front who would have done more than deeney and rest Gray — jb CUCHOMAN (@WFCjb_67) January 2, 2021

Agree Gray worst player since Devon White, Deeney looks unfit both wingers can’t go past anyone, midfield got out competed & duffed up, defenders played ok but another error from Foster costs us 1 point and at 1-0 we don’t know how to stop teams !! Very very disappointed tonight — Stephen Jarrett (@sjjarrettHR) January 2, 2021

I didn’t think Gray was that bad, yet I still see him getting scapegoated instead of players like actually deserve it like Deeney — luke (@lukedavs_) January 2, 2021