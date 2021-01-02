Blackburn Rovers favourite Bradley Dack announced his return from a long-term injury layoff by netting the second goal in their 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

The win sees Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers secure a much-needed three points over Birmingham City.

Star men on hand

Blackburn’s top scorer Adam Armstrong was played through by loan star Harvey Elliot with just over 15 minutes on the clock. The former Newcastle United youngster converted inside the penalty area to put Rovers 1-0 up.

Both sides went close throughout the game, with Sam Gallagher nearly netting a wondergoal in the first half, while ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski was on hand to make some important saves.

The most important stop from the Belgian ‘keeper came out to claim the ball after Scott Hogan broke through.

Dack’s decider

Just after Kaminski’s stop, second-half substitute Bradley Dack netted the decisive goal for Mowbray’s side.

In just his third game back after a year on the sidelines through an ACL injury, the ball fell to Dack after some play between Joe Rothwell and Tyrhys Dolan. Dack proceeded to find the back of the net and in doing so, securing an important three points for Blackburn Rovers.

Fans’ reactions

Dack’s goal saw plenty of Rovers fans flood in with praise for the playmaker. Here’s what they had to say:

We love to see it!! GET IN @BradDacks40 — Jimmy Murphy (@JimmyMurphy1) January 2, 2021

I love this man! — Pete Wright (@Shiner_84) January 2, 2021

Huge credit to Tyrhys there, what a player — BrfcJms🥭 (@Brfc_Jms) January 2, 2021

Think I nearly had a cry then! Proper chuffed for him. — LB (@Luce1982) January 2, 2021