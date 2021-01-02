Hull City beat Charlton Athletic this afternoon 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium. 

The Addicks travelled to East Yorkshire to kick-start 2021 but have left with nothing after goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty.

It was a close encounter in the first-half but it was Grant McCann’s side who narrowly led at the interval after Bristol City loanee Adelakun latched on to the end of a Mallik Wilks cross on 18 minutes.

Charlton had to respond in the second-half but made it hard for themselves with Darren Pratley getting sent-off.

Hull then took advantage with Docherty’s close range strike after George Honeyman’s clever backheel made it a comfortable ending for the hosts.

The visitors take nothing back to London with them and will be disappointed to lose to a promotion rival. They have slipped five points behind the Tigers now.

Here is how Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to their loss today-

Is it Bowyer's fault, Charlton fans?

Yes

Not good enough

No

Give over!