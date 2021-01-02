Hull City beat Charlton Athletic this afternoon 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium.

The Addicks travelled to East Yorkshire to kick-start 2021 but have left with nothing after goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty.

It was a close encounter in the first-half but it was Grant McCann’s side who narrowly led at the interval after Bristol City loanee Adelakun latched on to the end of a Mallik Wilks cross on 18 minutes.

Read: Charlton Athletic midfielder attracting Championship interest

Charlton had to respond in the second-half but made it hard for themselves with Darren Pratley getting sent-off.

Hull then took advantage with Docherty’s close range strike after George Honeyman’s clever backheel made it a comfortable ending for the hosts.

The visitors take nothing back to London with them and will be disappointed to lose to a promotion rival. They have slipped five points behind the Tigers now.

Here is how Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to their loss today-

I'm still of the position that Lee Bowyer should not be at risk when it comes to his job at the moment. I think you give him the rest of this season. I also can only think of one other name that is attractive, and that is Paul Cook? Maybe the Cowley brothers…. #CAFC — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) January 2, 2021

Poor today, very poor. Out played through the whole game. Can’t be any excuses from bowyer today, this one was on him #cafc — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) January 2, 2021

As much as I love him I just can’t defend him anymore. Bowyer needs to wake up. I just miss his exciting football. 😩 #cafc — RD (@roccojd_) January 2, 2021

Does any body truly believe that Bowyer is getting the best out of this squad? I've officially joined the sceptics camp, and lost all faith in his ability to get us out of this pub league. #cafc — Ben Carew-Gibbs (@Ben_cg) January 2, 2021

If bowyer blames this defeat on a “disgraceful decision” for Pratley’s red then I’m honesty done. #cafc — Ryan (@ryandCAFC) January 2, 2021

Is it Bowyer's fault, Charlton fans?