According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, writing for the Mail Online portal, Stoke City are “in talks” with Bundesliga side Schalke over a loan deal for Rabbi Matondo.

The 20-year-old Wales international was an £11m signing for the Geman side two years ago when he left Manchester City.

Rabbi Matondo: Manchester – Germany – Stoke?

Liverpool-born 20-year-old flyer Matondo started out his football journey with Cardiff City. He left the Bluebirds (his brother Japhet is stll in their youth system) in 2016 when moving to Manchester City’s Under-18s.

A year later he was promoted to City’s Under-23s. Whilst at City, he was a regular scorer: Under-18s – five goals, Under-19s – three goals, Under-23s – 11 goals.

That form brought about an £11m move to Schalke at the end of January 2019. He has made 32 appearances for the German side, scoring two goals. Those totals include just three appearances (223 minutes).

Now Matondo is being linked with Championship side Stoke City with the four-cap Wales international “eager for more game time.”

Stoke City and Matondo

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side are challenging for the play-offs in the Sky Bet Championship.

They currently sit in 8th place in the table and they are three points shy of the last play-off place.

The Potters also face the rest of the season without Tyrese Campbell who is out injured. Bringing in the jet-helled Matondo would give them that threat that the absent Campbell had.

It is an option that they are currently exploring and one, you’d think, would add a definite edge to Michael O’Neill’s side over the remainder of the Championship season.

Would a move for Rabbi Matondo give Stoke City the threat that they need?