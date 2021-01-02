Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 at home to Reading in the Championship today.

Carlos Corberan’s side went into today’s game in West Yorkshire sitting in 12th-place of the Championship table.

It’s been an inconsistent showing for the Terriers but the signs of progression have been there.

For Town though, losing points from winning positions seems to be their downfall and that was again the case today – Fraizer Campbell’s first-half goal was cancelled out by a Lucas Joao double in the second.

For the second goal though, plenty of Huddersfield fans picked out the referee who seemingly got in the way of midfielder Jonathan Hogg.

Going on to eventually lose the game, fans have been quick to blame the referee as Huddersfield start 2021 with their first home defeat since November.

They drop a place into 13th, whilst Reading climb to 4th.

See what Huddersfield fans were saying on Twitter earlier:

Ref refuses to give us a penalty, then gets in the way so Hoggy can't get to the ball in the build up to their goal 😡 — Guy Bradley (@GuyDBradley) January 2, 2021

All came from the ref getting in the way. — Grayboots (@grayboots1962) January 2, 2021

Ref blocked us that led to goal! — ⅅᎯᏇℕℐ 💋 (@divadawni) January 2, 2021

Well done ref… — David Etc (@Branleurs) January 2, 2021

efl refs back at it again — dyl (@dyl06369534) January 2, 2021