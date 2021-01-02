Birmingham City lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

Aitor Karanka has endured a contested tenure to date.

His side went into today’s game at St Andrew’s in 18th-place of the Championship table having lost four of their last five.

Today’s game started miserably too – Blackburn had the lead within 10 minutes after Adam Armstrong scored his 16th Championship goal of the season, with Bradley Dack scoring the second. in injury time.

For Blues though, a fifth defeat in six has brought yet more pressure on Karanka.

Now sitting just four points above the drop zone, relegation fears are starting to settle in and with teams below them picking up points, it makes their situation all the more precarious.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter to have their say on Karanka’s tenure and many think it’s time for a change.

See what some of them had to say here:

Honestly don’t understand how anyone can defend Karanka with the way he tells them to go out and play. We’ll be relegated if nothing considerable changes soon #bcfc — Taftyyy (@Jake_Taft) January 2, 2021

Karanka really isn’t the answer we are deep in a relegation battle players don’t have any heart we can’t score goals and making constant changes isn’t helping, clearly players don’t respect him something got to change and fast #bcfc — bluenose mucka (@RichardTonry) January 2, 2021

No service to him or Hogan, down to tactics. Time to go Karanka — BedworthBlueNose (@bedworthbcfc) January 2, 2021

I was so relieved when last season ended. When Karanka came in I thought at least we won't have a season flirting with relegation. It's like Groundhog day following the Blues — Gary Williams (@BlueNoseGaz) January 2, 2021

Shambles start karanka gotta go tonight — Anthony Lloyd (@anthonytdlloyd) January 2, 2021

Here we go again only took 10 minutes for us to concede they seriously have to consider Karanka’s position if we lose again today — Harper (@harper1985) January 2, 2021