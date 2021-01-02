Birmingham City lost 2-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

Aitor Karanka has endured a contested tenure to date.

His side went into today’s game at St Andrew’s in 18th-place of the Championship table having lost four of their last five.

Today’s game started miserably too – Blackburn had the lead within 10 minutes after Adam Armstrong scored his 16th Championship goal of the season, with Bradley Dack scoring the second. in injury time.

For Blues though, a fifth defeat in six has brought yet more pressure on Karanka.

Now sitting just four points above the drop zone, relegation fears are starting to settle in and with teams below them picking up points, it makes their situation all the more precarious.

Plenty of Birmingham fans took to Twitter to have their say on Karanka’s tenure and many think it’s time for a change.

See what some of them had to say here: