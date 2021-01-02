Millwall lost 2-1 at home to Coventry City in the Championship today.

Gary Rowett’s side went into today’s game in 16th-place, having lost three of their last six in the league – defeat today sees them drop a place to 17th.

Pressure had been mounting on the Lions boss in the build-up to New Year and with a Jake Cooper own goal giving Coventry an early lead, fans were out to berate their manager once again.

One player coming under some stern online criticism though is Murray Wallace.

READ: Danny Cowley speaks out on the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job

The 27-year-old full-back has now featured 17 times in the Championship for Millwall this season, in what is his third at The Den.

But after Coventry doubled their lead before half-time, Wallace was brought into question for his first-half performance.

Jed Wallace would pull one back for Millwall int eh second, but to no avail, as his namesacke Murray would be shown a second yellow late on, capping a miserable day for the defender.

Plenty of Millwall fans commented on Wallace’s performance on Twitter, and here’s what some of them had to say: