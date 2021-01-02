Millwall lost 2-1 at home to Coventry City in the Championship today.

Gary Rowett’s side went into today’s game in 16th-place, having lost three of their last six in the league – defeat today sees them drop a place to 17th.

Pressure had been mounting on the Lions boss in the build-up to New Year and with a Jake Cooper own goal giving Coventry an early lead, fans were out to berate their manager once again.

One player coming under some stern online criticism though is Murray Wallace.

The 27-year-old full-back has now featured 17 times in the Championship for Millwall this season, in what is his third at The Den.

But after Coventry doubled their lead before half-time, Wallace was brought into question for his first-half performance.

Jed Wallace would pull one back for Millwall int eh second, but to no avail, as his namesacke Murray would be shown a second yellow late on, capping a miserable day for the defender.

Plenty of Millwall fans commented on Wallace’s performance on Twitter, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Don’t like to dig out players, almost everyone was awful but Murray Wallace… honestly not seen a worst individual performance ever. — George (@georgemfc1) January 2, 2021

All Wallace’s fault — Arun.Treagus (@ArunTreagus) January 2, 2021

People think Murray Wallace is a good player 😂 — Bill Montgomery (@bmonty_) January 2, 2021

Shocking defending by Murray Wallace — tjrg (@TRGNOLU) January 2, 2021

Murray Wallace getting torn a new one — Reg (@FruitnVeggie) January 2, 2021

Murray Wallace is going to get turned inside out all afternoon by this Dabo geezer. Be shocked if he doesn’t score or assist. — Alfie (@alfieirving) January 2, 2021

Worryingly heads seem to have gone down……apart from one short spell we seem to be outnumbered and out paced…..their right winger is all over Murray Wallace — Millwall halfwayline (@millwalljdb) January 2, 2021