Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke has been linked with a loan move to Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

Football Insider claim the 20-year-old is being pursued by a trio of Championship clubs this month.

The ex-Leeds United man spent the first half of last season on-loan at Elland Road after securing his transfer to Spurs, but would be recalled midway through the campaign having been limited to just one Championship outing.

He then joined QPR for the second half of last season where he made six appearances in the league.

Now having returned to Spurs, he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club but has featured twice in the Europa League.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon commented on the situation. He wrote on Twitter:

Agent trying to drum up interest probably https://t.co/SMs3Di8X4f — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2021

Clarke looks set for a January loan deal.

Manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem keen on utilising the winger in league outings and so a loan deal seems likely, with the Championship being Clarke’s likeliest destination.

Coventry have impressed in the Championship this season. Mark Robins side have played some exciting football and with a crop of young and talented footballers.

Stoke likewise – they’re enjoying a strong season and have found themselves in top-six contention under Michael O’Neill.

The Potters will also be keen on attacking reinforcements this month, with striker Tyrese Campbell having picked up a serious injury.

Wednesday meanwhile, their story has been widely publicised this season.

Now looking for their third permanent manager of the season, Wednesday have actually improved on the pitch – they climbed out of the bottom-three with a win over Derby County last night.

Clarke though would be a fine addition to all three – he’s had half-a-season to train with the likes of Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, and should be raring to get his chance out on-loan.