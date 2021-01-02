Speaking to Bild (as quoted by the Eastern Daily Press), Norwich City striker Josip Drmic has said he feels he has been blamed for the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Last summer, Norwich City moved to sign Swiss striker Josip Drmic on a free transfer. He headed to Carrow Road to test himself in the Premier League following the expiration of his Borussia Monchengladbach deal.

However, his time with the Canaries has not been as successful as first hoped.

Struggles in front of goal

In 24 games across all competitions for Norwich, Drmic managed three goals. This season, he has fallen down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, finding minutes with the club’s Under-23s.

“Blamed” for relegation

Now, speaking with Bild, the striker has said he feels he was blamed for the club’s relegation to the Championship. He added that the club want to sell him and ‘get him off the payroll’.

Here’s what he had to say:

“At first, I thought a lot and wondered what I did wrong.

“I was always correct, on time with my training, professional, and worked extra shifts. Those in charge of all my ex-clubs would confirm that. I also scored important goals, for example in the FA Cup, where we kicked Tottenham out.

“It was probably because we were relegated and I was blamed for that. The only explanation I could find for the behaviour of the association is: They want to get me off the payroll. But all these thoughts are now useless.”

Unhappy with his treatment

With Drmic clearly unhappy at Norwich City, the striker will be hoping to find a new club this January. He was told he could leave in the summer and now the chance to seal a move away has come back around.

