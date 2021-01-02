Barrow have confirmed on their official club website that former Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City midfielder Chris Taylor has signed a new deal.

After signing a short-term deal on October, Chris Taylor has extended his stay with Barrow.

The midfielder’s deal was set to run out at the end of 2020 but now, with a new deal secured, Taylor will see out the season with the League Two side.

Jolley’s reaction

Upon the announcement of Taylor’s new deal, Barrow boss Michael Jolley spoke to the club’s official website.

Speaking of Taylor’s contract extension, the former Grimsby Town boss said he feels the former Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City man’s experience will be important in the second half of the season.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I just feel his experience is going to be important in the second half of the season.

“He’s a really good professional and brings a lot of calmness and composure to the pitch but also to the dressing room, in terms of where he’s been and what he’s done.

“In the second of the season there are going to be ups and downs. Having someone like Chris Taylor will be crucial for us so we’re pleased to have agreed a new deal with him.”

Taylor’s season so far

Across all competitions, the 34-year-old midfielder has played in 17 games so far this season. In the process, Taylor has found the back of the net once, also coming in with two assists.

Career to date

Taylor is vastly experienced at Football League level. Across two stints, he notched up over 250 appearances for Oldham Athletic, where he made his breakthrough into senior football.

The midfielder has also played for Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bradford City and most recently, Barrow.

