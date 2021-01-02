Crewe Alexandra have confirmed that former Derby County and Accrington Stanley striker Offrance Zanzala has left the club by mutual consent.

In the summer transfer window, Crewe Alexandra moved to bring in striker Offrande Zanzala to bolster their attacking ranks.

Now, after half a season with the club, an update has emerged on Zanzala’s position at Gresty Road.

Early departure

With half a year still remaining on his contract with Crewe, Zanzala has had his contract with the club terminated.

The Alex confirmed the departure of the former Derby County and Accrington Stanley man on Saturday morning. The decision sees his short stint with the League One side come to an end, leaving him to search for a new club as a free agent.

On the hunt for minutes

In his time with Crewe, Zanzala was unable to force his way into David Artell’s senior side.

Across all competitions, the striker played in 10 games for Crewe Alexandra. Five of those came in League One, with only one coming from the start. In the process, he found the back of the net on one occasion.

Zanzala’s career to date

The 24-year-old is a product of Derby County’s youth academy. He never appeared for the senior side but netted 12 goals and laid on three assists in 32 games for the Under-23s.

Zanzala picked up experience in loan spells with Stevenage, Chester and Accrington Stanley, who he later joined permanently.

