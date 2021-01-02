Watford find themselves currently in fifth place in the Championship and are looking for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The signing of Philip Zinckernagel from Bodo/Glimt is an exciting one and one which Hornets manager Xisco Munoz will hope can push his side on even further and aim for the automatic promotion spots.

The Danish winger described joining Watford as a “no brainer” and says he expects the club to be promoted back into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

“Watford is the biggest club in the Championship and the club with the best chances of going up to Premier League so it was more or less a no brainer,” he said.

With the swirling rumours that record signing Ismaila Sarr could be on his way out of the club, the signing of Zinckernagel could be the replacement that Watford need.

The winger has joined the club on a free transfer and he scored 19 goals in 28 games last season as well as laying on 24 assists and could well turn out to be a shrewd bit of business for the Hertfordshire club.

The winger described himself as “fast and explosive” which will be of great news to fans who may believe that the side have lacked any sort of excitement this season but this may well be the player to inject something different into the side.

“I can play on both wings,” he said. “I can play as a number 10. I would say that I’m a fast explosive winger with qualities in my feet. I have a good right foot and I’m pretty decent with the left. I’m one who likes to dribble, but also likes to cross. So a little bit of everything. But mainly attacking.”

There may be some reserved judgement surrounding the 26-year-old and if he can adapt to the fast pace of English football and the physicality of the Championship, having only ever plying his trade in Denmark.

The tricky winger could make his debut in Watford’s game away against Swansea City today as they look to make it back to back wins.