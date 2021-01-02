Sheffield Wednesday climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season with victory over Derby County on New Years’ Day.

A 1-0 win, earned through a second-half Callum Paterson goal, secured a full six-point haul for the week under caretaker manager Neil Thompson.

In what continues to be a dark period for the club, there are glimmers of hope emerging on the pitch, including from the performances of some of the standout players.

Tom Lees

With Chey Dunkley’s hamstring problem seeing him join Dominic Iorfa, Julian Borner and Joost van Aken on the sidelines, Lees was the last man standing as far as senior central defenders were concerned.

But the former Leeds United man rose to the challenge superbly, using all of his experience to marshal the backline to what seemed an unlikely clean sheet when they were being pummelled in the first half.

He did all the defensive work in no-nonsense fashion, with some crucial blocks including a particularly exceptional one to deny Matt Clarke, and even assisted the winning goal.

Liam Shaw

Lees also helped settle the teenage Shaw, usually played as a midfielder, into his role at the back alongside him, keeping him in position.

Barring one very nervous moment in injury time when an awry clearance almost gifted Derby a point, Shaw was a composed presence and did his fair share of the work to contribute to the shutout.

Callum Paterson

When Paterson was hobbling around the pitch shortly after seeing strike partner Josh Windass taken off with an injury of his own, things were looking problematic for a Wednesday side already being put under huge pressure.

But he battled on and, when a scrappy chance came his way after the break, was in the right place to head in the winning goal.