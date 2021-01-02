Preston North End’s Ben Davies is being linked with a move to Genk, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

The in-demand defender is looking increasingly likely to depart Deepdale in this transfer window.

Davies, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and still hasn’t committed his future to the Championship side. Therefore, they may have to sell him this month to avoid losing him for free.

He has been linked with the likes of Celtic, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United over recent months, but Genk are the latest club to be credited with an interest.

The Belgian First Division side could hand him an opportunity to play his football abroad and potentially give him a crack at European football in the future.

Genk are currently 2nd in their league and have won the league title four times so far in their history.

They could be a tempting proposition to Davies. The Barrow-born man joined Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks.

Davies was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 140 appearances for the Lilywhites and has establish himself as one of their most valuable assets. However, his uncertain contract situation continues to drag on and a sale this month is looking likely. Could he go to Belgium?

Should Davies go to Genk?