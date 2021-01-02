Bolton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of free agent Kieran Lee, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 32-year-old has been training with the club in recent weeks and will be hopeful he can sign a deal to join the Whites as he has been without a club since being released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Bolton currently find themselves sat in mid-table in League Two and manager Ian Evatt will be looking to the likes of Lee to push his side on and aim for a play-off place as the club begin a rebuild since a decline over the past ten years.

The versatile midfielder was a key part of the Wednesday team that were pushing for promotion and was part of the side that lost in the 2016 Championship play-off Final to Hull City.

Lee would bring a wealth of experience and leadership to Bolton, something they have lacked over most recent times, and although Yorkshire Live are reporting a deal may be close, it might not be as straight forward as that.

Wanderers have struggled financially over the past ten years which has contributed to their decline and they will be hesitant to break the bank for a player with the risk of financial turmoil happening again in the back of their minds.

It looks as though the Whites will have to move some on before recruiting this January but striking a deal for Lee could be the difference between challenging for promotion or being stuck in mid-table.