Ben Richards-Everton could leave Bradford City this month, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams are gearing up for a busy January transfer window and are expecting both incomings and outgoings.

Richards-Everton, who is 29 years old, has struggled to get into the team since Stuart McCall’s departure and is being made available to depart this winter.

The centre-back has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side so far this season but has slipped down the pecking order over the past month.

He joined Bradford in May 2019 and the two-year deal he signed is expiring at the end of this season.

Richards-Everton started his career at Carlisle United as a youngster but had to work his way up from non-league with spells at Romulus, Cradley Town, Hinckley and Tamworth.

Partick Thistle handed him an opportunity in 2014 and he stayed in Scotland for two years, going on to play for Airdrie and Dunfermline Athletic.

He was then snapped up by Accrington Stanley four years ago and played 55 games for the North West side, helping them gain promotion to League One during his time under John Coleman.

Richards-Everton is now set to be on the move again and Bradford will listen to offers for him over the coming weeks as they look to reduce their squad size and pave the way for some new signings.

They are next in action on 9th January against Scunthorpe United.



