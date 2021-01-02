Charlton Athletic loan man Dylan Levitt is attracting Championship interest this winter, as per a report by Wales Online.

Second tier clubs are on ‘red alert’ with Manchester United considering recalling him this month.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, is not getting as much game time as he and United would have liked at the Valley and they are reviewing his situation at the moment.

It could be the case that the Premier League side bring him back to Old Trafford over the coming weeks and loan him out again to another club.

The Wales international is highly-rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and they want him to be getting plenty of senior experience under his belt this season. However, he has played just three times in the league for Charlton this term.

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

He would be guaranteed more minutes at another club and a step up to the Championship could be beneficial to his development.

Charlton are in action this afternoon against fellow promotion hopefuls Hull City at the KCOM Stadium and will leapfrog the Tigers into 3rd place if they are able to return to London with three points.

Here is a predicted line-up for them today.

