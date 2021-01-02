Norwich City already face a problem in goal with first-choice Tim Krul nursing a thigh injury, now they will be without back-up Michael McGovern for at least three months.

The injury to the Northern Ireland international came during the 1-1 draw between Norwich and QPR. The news has dealt a serious blow to goalkeeper McGovern and to Norwich, the 36-year-old will be sidelined for 12-16 weeks with a hamstring injury. The injury comes after his recent fine form in the net for Daniel Farke’s side.

The news was announced as the Canaries prepare for their latest fixture against an in-form Barnsley side. With four wins in their last five, Norwich will need their strongest side to secure all three points.

In good timing, with McGovern set to be out until April, first-choice Tim Krul has steadily been returning to full fitness. The Dutch international has been out of action since November and could be rushed back into the starting lineup given the injury to McGovern.

Farke may have a difficult decision on his hands, with Krul still returning from injury, the club may turn to 20-year-old Daniel Barden, the former Arsenal youth player who made his first team debut in the EFL Cup in a 3-1 defeat to Luton Town in September.

Barden, came on to play the second half against QPR, replacing the injured McGovern and if needed for the game against Barnsley, the youngster has the full trust and confidence of the Norwich boss.

“[If Tim is not ready] then Barden will start and he will be absolutely fine. He has proved this at Luton and QPR.”

Barden, who was on loan at Bury Town last season, whilst the season was abandoned, had an impressive half-season and the former Arsenal academy goalkeeper is set to challenge the returning goalkeeper Tim Krul for a place against Barnsley.

In weeks to come, Barden will most likely take the place of McGovern on the Norwich bench, but he will look to compete with the Dutch international for a place in the starting lineup.

Norwich host Barnsley in the afternoon kick-offs today – the Tykes have won five of their last six in the Championship, sitting in 8th-place of the Championship table.