Former Barnsley and Portsmouth defender Kevin Long could be sold by Burnley in January, suggests Lancashire Live.

The 30-year-old has been with Burnley since the 2009/10 season.

He’s made just 61 league appearances for the club since then having spent the bulk of the past decade out on-loan.

Having started out with Cork City, the Republic of Ireland international has spent time with Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley and MK Dons.

With his last loan spell coming with Dons in the 2015/16 season, Long has made just 39 Premier League appearances since, including six in this current campaign.

With his contract out at the end of this season, Lancashire Live suggests that Long could be one of a number of Burnley players who could be sold this month.

For Barnsley, Long made 11 League One appearances in the 2015/16 season, scoring twice.

Now under Valerien Ismael, Barnsley have emerged as dark horses in the the hunt for a top-six spot having won five of their last six in the Championship, travelling to league leaders Norwich City today.

Long played for Portsmouth way back in the 2013/13 campaign, with the cluv currently sitting in 2nd-place of the League One table.

Kenny Jackett’s side look as though they could finally make their Championship return after some inspiring form this season, with a trip to Bristol City in the FA Cup next up for them.

Burnley though could be joining both Barnsley and Pompey in the Championship next season.

Sean Dyche’s side are struggling 16th-place but have since started to pick up form ahead of the midway point.

Long though could be leaving this month – a stalwart player who’s likely to be let go in the summer, the 30-year-old could yet have a few more years left in him in the Football League.