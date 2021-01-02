Brentford continue to impress as they plug away at Norwich at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. The Canaries might be flying high on 44 points but the Bees are buzzing behind them on 41.

When looking at Brentford’s results and performances, it is accepted that they are a side driven by exciting link-up play and a devastating front line of attack.

Often, just how good they are at the back is overlooked. One such player who suffers from this is left-back Rico Henry. Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Kevin Phillips endorses the 23-year-old as being good enough for a Premier League move.

Rico Henry – simple football journey

Henry started out his journey in football at Walsall, signing up for their youth sides in 2008. Six years later, as a 17-year-old, he was promoted to the first-team squad.

Henry went on to make 57 appearances (three goals/four assists) for Wallsall’s first-team before a £1.6m move to Brentford in 2016.

His time at the London club has seen him make the left-back position his own. He has featured in 111 appearances for the Bees, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

Premier League ready – Phillips

In conversation with Football Insider, Phillips expresses surprise that Henry wasn’t a player who joined Brentford colleagues Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma when they signed for Aston Villa and West Ham respectively.

However, Phillips thinks that he is ready for a move adding:

“He’s one of their better players as well. It wouldn’t surprise me if he did go, he’s one of their better players, attacking-wise, sometimes I think he’s that quick he can make up for some of the errors.”

When discussing Henry’s suitability for the top-flight of English football, Phillips move on from some of the youngster’s perceived flaws and says that Premier League sides would make him a better player. On this, he adds:

“He’s a good player and a run in a Premier League side, you can see him getting better and better and improving.”

A ringing endorsement indeed and one that many Brentford fans might agree with whilst secretly hoping doesn’t come true.

