Sheffield Wednesday beat fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Derby County 1-0 last night at Hillsborough.

It wasn’t the manner of the loss that had Rooney raging, per Yorkshire Live, but rather one particular decision made by the match officials.

Wednesday out of the bottom three

Managerless as it stands, Sheffield Wednesday put that to one side as they hauled themselves out of the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship for the first time this season.

It was a scrambled effort from Callum Paterson (61′) that won the game for the Owls. Scrambled as it might have been, it was enough to lift them out of the bottom three and above Derby and Nottingham Forest.

After the sacking of Tony Pulis on Monday, this was stand-in boss Neil Thompson’s second win on the trot.

Rooney not happy at officials

A slender loss wasn’t hard to take for Derby County manager Wayne Rooney. What angered the former Manchester United and England great was one decision by the referee Matt Donohue and match officials.

Rooney felt that the Rams should have been awarded a penalty deep into time added on. This all centred around a claim for handball after Wednesday’s Kadeem Harris blocked a goal-bound shot from Lee Buchanan.

On this decision to deny the penalty claim, Rooney said:

“It’s clear that it was a penalty. The fourth official has clearly seen it’s a penalty. I’m asking why there’s no communication between the fourth official and the referee.”

Next up for both sides

Sheffield Wednesday face an away trip next time out to fellow bottom-half side Coventry City who sit three places and four points above them in the league table.

For Derby County it is a home game at Pride Pary against a Rotherham side sitting next-to-bottom and three points from safety.

Will Sheffield Wednesday be able to stay safe of relegation this season?