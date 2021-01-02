Blackpool are close to an agreement with Arsenal over loan man Daniel Ballard, according to a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The Tangerines are keen on keeping the defender until the end of the season and a deal will be finalised ‘very shortly’.

Ballard, who is 21 years old, joined Neil Critchley’s side in October and provides them with decent competition and depth in their defensive department.

The Blackpool boss has said: “We’ve been speaking to Arsenal and the agreement is quite close. Arsenal are happy for him to stay, Dan wants to stay as well, so we’re hoping to conclude that very shortly.”

Ballard will be enjoying getting some first-team football under his belt, with his previous loan experience coming last season at Swindon Town in League Two. He will be keen to get more minutes under his belt during the second-half of this campaign.

Ballard has risen up through the youth ranks at Arsenal but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League. He has been a regular for the London giants at youth levels though.

He has also made five caps for the Northern Ireland national team so far in his career.

It is expected to be a busy transfer window at Bloomfield Road with both incomings and outgoings. Securing a deal for Ballard until the end of the season would be a shrewd first bit of business for 2021 for Critchley’s side.

