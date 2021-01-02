Ex-Football League man scores on Australian debut
Ex-Football League man Callum McManaman has scored on his debut for new club Melbourne Victory.
The winger has scored a cracker for the Australian A-League side in their opening game of the season against Brisbane Roar.
McManaman, who is 29 years old, made the move down under on a free transfer in October after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season.
Callum McManaman with a peach of a finish to net the equaliser for @gomvfc 🥶
📺: @Foxtel, @kayosports
📱: My Football Live app https://t.co/tlabbdo8jX#MVCvBRI #MVFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/s97dfcrI4j
— A-League (@ALeague) January 2, 2021
Melbourne have some familiar faces amongst their ranks, such as former Championship trio Jacob Butterfield, Rudy Gestede and Ryan Shotton.
Read: Wigan Athletic man set for Europe move to link up with Mick McCarty
McManaman’s career to date…
The Huyton-born wide man started his career on the books at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics during his first spell at the club, scoring 17 goals.
West Brom signed him in January 2015 for £4.75 million but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.
McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats as they slipped into League One but he was thrown a Championship lifeline by Wigan in 2018.
He then spent a single season back with the North West outfit before leaving last summer and subsequently linking up with Luton.
Fresh start…
McManaman is now embarking on his a new chapter in his career in Australia and has got off to a perfect start with his new employers with a scorcher of a strike.