Ex-Football League man Callum McManaman has scored on his debut for new club Melbourne Victory.

The winger has scored a cracker for the Australian A-League side in their opening game of the season against Brisbane Roar.

McManaman, who is 29 years old, made the move down under on a free transfer in October after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season.

Melbourne have some familiar faces amongst their ranks, such as former Championship trio Jacob Butterfield, Rudy Gestede and Ryan Shotton.

McManaman’s career to date…

The Huyton-born wide man started his career on the books at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics during his first spell at the club, scoring 17 goals.

West Brom signed him in January 2015 for £4.75 million but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.

McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats as they slipped into League One but he was thrown a Championship lifeline by Wigan in 2018.

He then spent a single season back with the North West outfit before leaving last summer and subsequently linking up with Luton.

Fresh start…

McManaman is now embarking on his a new chapter in his career in Australia and has got off to a perfect start with his new employers with a scorcher of a strike.

