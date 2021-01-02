Ex-Football League man Callum McManaman has scored on his debut for new club Melbourne Victory. 

The winger has scored a cracker for the Australian A-League side in their opening game of the season against Brisbane Roar.

McManaman, who is 29 years old, made the move down under on a free transfer in October after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Sport

Melbourne have some familiar faces amongst their ranks, such as former Championship trio Jacob Butterfield, Rudy Gestede and Ryan Shotton.

Read: Wigan Athletic man set for Europe move to link up with Mick McCarty

McManaman’s career to date…

The Huyton-born wide man started his career on the books at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics during his first spell at the club, scoring 17 goals.

West Brom signed him in January 2015 for £4.75 million but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.

McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats as they slipped into League One but he was thrown a Championship lifeline by Wigan in 2018.

He then spent a single season back with the North West outfit before leaving last summer and subsequently linking up with Luton.

Fresh start…

McManaman is now embarking on his a new chapter in his career in Australia and has got off to a perfect start with his new employers with a scorcher of a strike.

Will McManaman be a hit in Melbourne?

Yes

No