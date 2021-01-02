Wayne Rooney has stated that he wants to complete his January business as early possible, with Derby County vying for Championship safety.

The Rams’ interim boss has turned a lot of heads in recent weeks.

Proving an unpopular appointment, Rooney has since taken Derby County out of the drop zone having lost just two of nine since taking full responsibility for the squad.

Speaking to The Derby Telegraph ahead of the transfer window opening tomorrow, Rooney gave this update on his plans:

“We have got targets we want to bring in and we are working on that. Hopefully we can get our business done early, and the sooner and better for the squad.”

He was then pressed on which positions he might add to:

“All positions, we want to improve our squad and if the right players are out there available for us, we will look and see if they are the right players for us to take.”

One player linked with a move to Derby this month is Manchester United’s Phil Jones.

The 28-year-old is being tipped for a Rooney reunion at Pride Park after falling out of contention at Old Trafford this season, with Middlesbrough also rumoured to be keen.

Another name supposedly on Derby’s radar is Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun.

Paying in Germany, both Derby and Nottingham Forest are said to be monitoring his situation after he made it clear that he wants a move away from the club.

He’s scored nine goals in 13 Bundesliga 2 games this season.

A pivotal month for Derby in ensuring their Championship status going into next month. If all goes to plan, Rooney could build a side worthy of beating the drop, and put himself further in contention to land the permanent role.