Wigan Athletic’s Kal Naismith is closing in on a move to Apoel Nicosia, according to a report by Wigan Today.

The Latics are set to be dealt an early 2021 blow with the left-sided player poised to make the Mediterranean move.

Naismith, who is 28 years old, only has six months left on his contract at the DW Stadium and stayed with them for the first-half of this season despite relegation to League One last term.

Naismith could link up with ex-teammate Joe Garner is Cyprus with Mick McCarthy eager to bolster his newly inherited squad this winter. He is also signing ex-Wigan midfielder Jack Byrne from Shamrock Rovers.

Wigan’s interim boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “There’s also a few things happening in the background as well. Kal’s had options out there for a while. That will come down to Kal himself, and obviously the administrators, who’ll make the correct decision for the football club.”

Naismith joined Wigan in 2018 and has since made 84 appearances for the North West side, chipping in with seven goals.

The Scotsman had previously played for the likes of Rangers, Cowdenbeath and Partick Thistle before moving to England in 2013 to join Accrington Stanley.

He spent two years with Accy before Portsmouth lured him down south. Naismith scored 21 goals in 94 games for Pompey to earn a move to the Championship.

A move to Cyprus is now on the horizon for him which will be a sucker-punch to Wigan. In other Latics news, their loan midfielder Matty Palmer is going back to Swindon Town, as per The72.

