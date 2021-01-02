Swindon Town are gearing up for a busy transfer window.

The Robins are looking to bring in ‘four or five’ new signings this month, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Their boss, John Sheridan, is eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some reinforcements this winter. However, to make this possible the League One side will need to offload a few players as well to clear the room.

He has said: “I’m looking to bring in four or five bodies, but while everyone is fit we’ve got a big squad, so we will have to move people out as well.

“You don’t want too many people not featuring on a match day, so I’ve got to balance the squad while making us stronger and competitive for the second half of the season. If I bring four or five in, I’ll probably look to try and move four or five out as well.”

Swindon are in action today against Wigan Athletic in their first game of 2021. It is a big game at the bottom of the third tier and the Wiltshire side are below the Latics by two points. A win this afternoon would see them leapfrog Leam Richardson’s side.

It has been a tough start to life back in League One for the Robins with Richie Wellens leaving for Salford City and a new manager coming in. A loss today would further intensify the pressure of relegation but a few signings this month would boost their chances of survival.

Swindon are set to see the return of Matty Palmer from Wigan, as covered by The72.

