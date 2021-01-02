Former Derby County and Watford star Matej Vydra could be sold by Burnley this month, a report from Lancashire Live claims.

The 28-year-old has endured a stop-start career.

Arriving in England for the first time in 2012, he joined up with Watford. He netted 22 goals in 44 Championship games in his first season at the club and would soon be snapped up by West Brom.

That move didn’t pan out though and soon enough, Vydra found himself back at Watford.

After a fleeting spell with Reading, Vydra would join Derby shortly after the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

His first campaign at te club wouldn’t be all that inspiring, but in his second, Vydra would score 21 goals in 42 Championship games for the club.

That led to a move to Burnley where he’s been for the past three seasons now. In that time though, Vydra has made just 40 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals.

This time round, Vydra has been limited to eight Premier League appearances and now a January move looks likely, with Vydra hoping to cement his place in Czech Republic’s Euro squad.

Vydra would claim the Championship Player of the Year award in his first stint with Watford.

With Derby, he’d win the Golden Boot and be named the Rams’ Player of the Year, having been named in the PFA Team of the Year in both his Watford and Derby stints.

His career has taken a sad downturn, but at 28-years-old he should have a few more years left ahead of him.

A return to either Derby or Watford seems realistic – a player who showcased so much talent, both sets of fans would likely welcome him back.