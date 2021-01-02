Charlton Athletic kick off 2021 with a trip to East Yorkshire today to take on Hull City.

It is a big game at the top of League One and both sides will be eager to start the new year with a win.

Hull are currently 3rd in the table and are two points above their visitors this afternoon.

Charlton go into the game on the back of two draws but are unbeaten in their last five matches in the league. The Tigers, on the other hand, have lost their last three.

Team news…

Lee Bowyer’s side will be without long-term absentees Alfie Doughty, Akin Famewo, Ryan Inniss and Andrew Shinnie, whilst Chuks Aneke is suspended.

This afternoon is a good opportunity for attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison to score against his former club. He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Hull but they opted against signing him on a permanent basis from Peterborough United in the end.

Quotes…

Their boss has told their website: “We’ll approach the game trying to win it. Looking at them, we’ve come up against their manager on a number of occasions. They’re a good side, they kept most of their squad from coming down last season.”

Predicted starting XI for Charlton: (4-3-1-2)

Ben Amos

Chris Gunter

Darren Pratley

Jason Pearce

Ian Maatsen

Jake Forster-Caskey

Ben Watson

Albie Morgan

Marcus Maddison

Conor Washington

Omar Bogle

