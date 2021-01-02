Coventry City are in the running to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke on-loan, alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

The 20-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League for Spurs.

Having joined ahead of last season, he’d be immediately loaned back to Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa would seemingly exile the winger though, limiting him to just one Championship appearance in the first-half of last season.

He soon after returned to Spurs and would be loaned back out, this time joining QPR – he’d make six Championship appearances for the Rs.

Now though, a January loan deal looks likely. Football Insider have recently reported that Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke are all being linked.

Speaking to the website, pundit Noel Whelan has backed Coventry City to be the best suited destination for Clarke this month, saying:

“Coventry, well, Mark Robins for me has done wonders at that club under really difficult circumstances, assembled a really good, competitive side.”

Coventry have proved a worthy addition to the Championship.

They’ve taken 23 points from their opening 22 games and sit four points above the drop zone in 17th, with a trip to Millwall on the cards today.

“I like the style of play as well because what they’ve got there is a really young side and I think to me, if you’re asking me, yes, it might be harder because they’re down at the bottom but I think you’ll probably see a better style of football from Jack Clarke, along with those younger players in that side,” continued Whelan.

“It’s quite free-flowing football that Mark Robins plays, there’s a good blend of experience in the back and that little bit in midfield but generally, when you look across the board there, it is a really young Coventry side.

“I think he would thrive in that, I really do, and I think he’d (Clarke) probably get more game time.”

Signing Clare on-loan would be a huge deal for Coventry – they do play exciting football and for the most part it’s paid off.

Robins’ still lacks some cutting-edge in his side though.

Clarke has proved in the Championship with Leeds that he’s a player with that cutting edge, and having trained alongside the Spurs first-team this season he should be raring to go out on-loan and showcase what he can do.

Stoke are chasing the top-six and could well see Clarke as a short-term replacement for Tyrese Campbell, whilst Wednesday are struggling, but starting to pick up momentum.

They moved out of the relegation zone with a win over Derby County last night, despite being managerless.

Expect Clarke to be on the move this month.