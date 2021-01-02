The 27-year-old is in his third season at The Hawthorns.

Since, he’s featured in every single league game for the Baggies and would last time round rove an influential player in the club’s promotion into the Premier League.

Having impressed on his return to top-flight football, the former Manchester United youngster is now being lined up for another move.

Both Leeds United and Spurs have been linked with a January move for Johnstone, who’s had to work his way through the Football League to make it into the Premier League with West Brom.

He’s enjoyed loan spells with all of Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End in the past.

Johnstone would also spend time at Aston Villa before sealing a permanent move to West Brom in 2018.

A solid keeper, his departure would be a huge blow to new West Brom boss Sam Allardyce.

The former Sunderland and Bolton manager amongst other clubs has taken on the contested position and will vie to keep his new side in the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic had worked wonders to get the club into the top-flight last season, limping over the line to claim 2nd-place amid pressure from Brentford.

One of Johnstone’s former clubs though, Preston, have endured a mixed start to the season.

Under Alex Neil, the Lilywhites have had a stop-start time of it, and will go in action at home to Nottingham Forest today – a win could see Preston move as high as 7th.