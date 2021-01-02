Ex-Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley has spoken out on the vacant Sheffield Wednesday role.

Danny alongside brother Nicky are famed for their success at Lincoln.

Guiding the club to two promotions and to EFL Trophy glory, they took on the Huddersfield Town job soon after the start of last season.

Things wouldn’t work out for the duo though – Danny was sacked as manager shortly before the end of the season, despite taking the club out of the relegation zone.

Having been out-of-work since, the Cowley’s have been linked with most any and every vacant EFL job.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by Yorkshire Live) about the Wednesday role, Cowley hinted that working with chairman Dejphon Chansiri would deter himself from the role:

“I think you’re always open-minded and Sheffield Wednesday are a huge football club.

“We’ve spoken previously at the back end of our tenure at Lincoln City but you want the opportunity to be successful and to do that you have to have alignment with the people you’re working with.

“Whether that would be possible, time will tell.”

Cowley was in the running to take the Wednesday job last time it was vacant.

Tony Pulis would be the man who landed the job, but he’d last just 45 days in the role – he was sacked earlier this week having lasted just 45 days in the role.

Winning one of this 10 games in charge, Pulis left Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

His stint at Hillsborough will be regarded as one of the worst to have graced the club, but fans are optimistic that their third permanent manager of the season will be the right one.

Thorsten Fink has seemingly emerged as a front-runner with Jose Morais and Gus Poyet being ruled out early on.

Wednesday claimed yet another win last night though, defeating Derby County 1-0 to lift themselves out of the relegation zone – two wins out of two since Pulis’ departure.