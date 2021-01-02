Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has detailed his upcoming transfer plans.

His side have emerged as genuine top-six contenders this season.

After steering them away from relegation last time out, he’s made play-off hopefuls out of Boro this season – they currently sit in 9th-place of the Championship table.

Looking ahead to January, Warnock told The Northern Echo about his plans for the transfer window – which opens on Monday 4th of January.

Asked if he’ll be making any early signings, Warnock said:

“I’d imagine it will be around three o’clock on the 31st. That doesn’t make things any easier, does it, but it’s what will be, will be, I’m afraid.

“It’s like everything else in the world today, everyone wants to get a better deal.”

Middlesbrough have been strongly linked with Everton’s Yannick Bolasie – the winger was close to sealing a summer move to The Riverside, but for the deal breaking down.

Also linked is Chelsea defender Baba Rahman – he’s fallen out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge, and Boro are said to be alongside Derby County in the race to sign him this month.

“The players usually end up at the bottom of the list,” Warnock continued.

“We’re quite optimistic that something will happen. We’ve had a couple more players put to us this week which hadn’t been thought about.

“Things will change all the time, but if the right one comes along, you have to try to snap it.”

Up next for Boro is a trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Warnock’s side had won their last three outings before defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last time – a win today could boost Boro as high as 7th.