Arsenal have scouted Norwich City’s Emi Buendia ‘extensively’ according to reports, but the Gunners are ‘unlikely’ to place a January bid.

The 23-year-old has endured a season of speculation.

Having featured 36 times in the Premier League last season, Buendia scored once and became a top target of Leeds United’s.

Daniel Farke was quick to slap a £25million price-tag on the midfielder, which seemingly deterred Leeds, but soon after entice Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with Buendia right through the first-half of this season. But now reports claim that Arsenal are unlikely to move in January, despite having scouted Buendia ‘extensively’.

Tipped as a likely replacement for Mesut Ozil, Buendia is someone who’s been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time. As reported in the Express though, Charles Watts of Goal.com gave the lowdown on the situation.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“They haven’t made a move for him yet and it remains to be the case as far as I’m aware despite plenty of talk and rumours on social media. I don’t think Arsenal have made any move for Buendia. “He’s represented by the same people who represent Emi Martinez so Arsenal have a very good relationship with his representatives and he’s playing in the Championship, he’d obviously be open to a move to Arsenal or the Premier League should that happen in January.

“But Norwich are not going to let him go for cheap, they want to come back up and he’s going to be key and influential to that. I don’t think Buendia’s one that would happen in January.”

Buendia has scored six gols and assisted seven in 18 Championship outings this season.

He’s proved an influential player in Norwich’s bid for an immediate return to the Premier League – they host Barnsley later today as they vie to keep their top-spot in the Championship.