There has been a fair amount of speculation surrounding Preston midfielder Ben Pearson’s future but it seems he could have a future north of the border with Celtic making contact with Pearson regarding a pre-contract, according to The Sun.

Pearson’s deal with Preston is up in the summer and as Celtic play in Scotland, they are able to start agreeing to pre-contract arrangements with players down in England.

Celtic are interested in signing Preston North End central midfielder Ben Pearson on a pre-contract.@SkySportsNews understands that initial contact has been made for the 25-year-old, whose current contract expires in the summer. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 1, 2021

A few clubs have been interested in the 25-year-old before now including Premier League outfit Burnley but the move has never come.

Alex Neil will be reluctant to see the back of Pearson as he has been an integral part of the side for the last few years.

He brings the tough-tackling and dogged work rate to the side which would be sorely missed if he was to move on.

The Lancashire club may find it hard to replace the midfield enforcer, especially if he were to move without the club receiving a fee to sign a replacement.

One positive to Pearson agreeing to a deal this month to leave for Celtic would be that they retain his services till at least the end of the season which could prove vital as they remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Either way, it would be a tough pill to swallow for Neil and his coaching staff as they have spent years putting together a group of players to challenge for promotion but losing Pearson would rip the heart out of the side.