Home side Birmingham sit 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table ahead of kick-off against thier visitors from Lancashire. Blackburn arrive at the St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium in a mid-table 14th place.

For Birmingham it is a game on the back of a five-game winless streak with a 4-0 loss at home against Derby County in their last game. Of these five winless games, four have been defeats for Aitor Karanka’s side.

Visitors Blackburn arrive with an equally mixed bag of results. Beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield last time out, Rovers have slid down the table after having only taken four points from their last available 18.

The Team News

Blackburn have a number of players on the treatment table: Scott Wharton, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans, Elliott Bennett, Lewis Travis and Tom Trybull.

The injury suffered by Croatian attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic is worse that first thought and the Croat could be out for up to a month recuperating.

Line-up News

Birmingham City (3-5-2): Etheridge, Friend, Dean, Clarke-Salter, Pedersen, Sunjic, Kieftenbeld, Sanchez, Colin, Jutkiewicz, Hogan.

Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1): Kaminski, Douglas, Ayala, Lenihan, Nyambe, Johnson, Holtby, Brereton, Dack, Elliott, Armstrong.

Key player

Birmingham City: Lukas Jutkiewicz – appearances 12 (8), goals – two, assists – two

Blackburn Rovers: Harvey Elliott – appearances 16 (1), goals – four, assists – five

The Prediction

Both sides enter this match-up not on their best form. Home side Birmingham have lost six of their last seven home matches in the Sky Bet Championship. Visitors Blackburn fare no better away from home having lost their last three games on the road – each loss by a single goal margin.

A bright note for Aitor Karanka’s side is that Birmingham are unbeaten in their last seven outings against Blackburn in all competitions. However, with their current form that might something that can be discounted.

With only a single draw in their last five games, Birmingham City’s form under Aitor Karanka is drawing plenty of criticism. Tony Mowbrays Blackburn side lodr, but unlike their hosts they keep games close.

Score: Birmingham City 1 – 3 Blackburn Rovers

The Facts

When does Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers kick off?

Saturday 2nd January, 2021 at 3 pm.

Where is Birmingham City vs Blackburn being played?

St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham.

Is Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers on TV?

No, the game isn’t scheduled for TV broadcast.

Will it be live-streamed?

The game will be live-streamed by Birmingham City and by Blackburn Rovers on their platforms. Both are pay-per-view and cost £10 for the match pass.

