Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney claimed that his players may have “found the game too easy” in their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams lost their New Years’ Day crunch battle at the bottom of the Championship as the home side ran out 1-0 winners at Hillsborough.

The only goal of the game came from Callum Paterson in the second half.

Before then, Derby created a host of chances, with striker Colin Kazim-Richards notably heading against the crossbar.

In the first half they repeatedly threatened and forced Wednesday into a succession of blocks, clearances and saves.

In his post-match press conference, boss Rooney said that they had been doing all the right things, and that could have turned into their downfall.

“I thought we started the game brilliantly in the first 30 minutes,” he told The72. “We controlled the game and had some very good chances.

“When you fail to take your chances then you always leave an opportunity for your opponents.

“I felt we got a bit bored of doing the right things, found the game maybe a bit too easy at times, and we took our foot off the gas.

“(We were) taking more touches rather than doing the things we worked on, and it has cost us.”

Despite Rooney’s prolific career, becoming the all-time record goalscorer for both England and Manchester United, his Derby side have struggled for goals during his reign as interim boss.

They have scored nine goals in as many matches since he took sole charge of the team towards the end of November, and the Sheffield Wednesday defeat was a fourth blank.

Although their goal-a-game rate is better than under Philip Cocu at the beginning of the season, their total of 14 goals is the lowest of any side in the Championship this season.

It looked like things might have clicked into gear on Tuesday night when they enjoyed a sensational 4-0 victory away at Birmingham City.

But their failure to take chances in South Yorkshire means that that result remains an outlier.