Burton Albion confirm the return of Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink.

During his initial tenure at the Brewers in the 2014/15 season, Jimmy guided the team to League Two title winners, taking them to League One for the first time their history.

Leaving for QPR in December 2015, Burton Albion were top of the League One table.

That’s a very different state of affairs for the situation he’s inheriting. Fans will be hoping that with experience of the Brewers in his history, he can dig deep, turn tides, and help them out of the bottom of the relegation zone. Having won only twice this season in 21 games, their new dream under Jimmy will be for League One survival.

✍️ Burton Albion Football Club is delighted to confirm the return of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (@jf9hasselbaink) as manager! Welcome back, Jimmy! More via the club website here.#BAFC 👇👇👇 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) January 1, 2021

Five years on, he returns to the Pirelli stadium. In a statement, he said: “Burton Albion is a club which is very close to my heart and a really special club for me and my family.

“The job is totally different from the first time, but we are coming in to try as quickly as possible to get us up the league and keep ourselves in League One – that’s our aim and first and foremost that’s what we will be trying to do.”

Fans are delighted, remembering the old times – and perhaps simpler times too

@jf9hasselbaink welcome back home 2021 starting to look good for brewers fans we just need get back in the ground now — lee ward (@mowerman31) January 1, 2021

Others are confident he can get the job done

Wow! Buzzing for @jf9hasselbaink going back to @burtonalbionfc that’s a great appointment I’m sure he will do very well! — Christopher Waite (@ChrisWaite18) January 1, 2021

The memories of the glory days are still in the minds of fans

Had a good record 1st time around. Really pleased with this appointment onwards and upwards now COYB — Jamie Collyer (@collyer_jamie) January 1, 2021

Fans are always hopeful, but he still has a task ahead

Time to prove me wrong! Got my backing but also got to get us out of this mess! #BAFC — David (@dturner1997) January 1, 2021

Even non-Brewers see the light in this appointment