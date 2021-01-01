Evidence of the effectiveness of Leeds United’s academy system can be found stocking the sides of teams at all levels of English football.

From League Two to the Premier League, there are players whose journey in football began at Elland Road. The academy at Thorp Arch is a breeding ground for talent.

One such talent is Jack Clarke who is now plying his trade at Tottenham Hotspur. He’s a wanted youngster according to Football Insider and pundit Noel Whelan goes as far as to say where he thinks he be best served.

Jack Clarke – from Leeds United to Spurs

Clarke made a name for himself at Elland Road in the age groups at Leeds United. He broke into first-team plans during the 2018/19 season. That campaign saw him make 22 appearances for the Whites, 22 appearances where he scored two goals and provided two assists.

On the back of that one season of first-team football, Clarke saw a summer move to the Premier League with Spurs paying £10m for his services. Part of the deal was a loan back to Leeds United for the 2019/20 Championship campaign. However, he got just one run-out for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Novermber 23 – 19 minutes on his birthday.

He returned to Spurs and was then loaned out to QPR. He featured just seven times for the Loftus Road outfit before the season’s end and a return to the North London outfit.

Since he’s been back at Spurs, Clarke has made two Euorpa League appearances for the North London outfit, playing against LASK and Ludogrets. He also has eight appearances for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition.

Championship linked but Whelan knows where is best

Football Insider (above) wrote that Clarke was wanted by a trio of Championship sides in Stoke City, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday on a loan deal in January. It will be a loan that runs until the end of the season.

Pundit Noel Whelan, who is a commentator and match summariser for BBC Radio Leeds, is sure where he thinks Clarke needs to develop next – Stoke City.

Expanding on this point, Whelan said:

“I know Michael O’Neill, he was at Coventry when I was there, he’s a very good man and a good player. I think he’s turned around Stoke City, quite frankly, from what they were to where they are now. He’s doing a pretty good job and I think he probably would get the best out of Jack Clarke.”

For Noel Whelan, Spurs choice is simple – they must send Jack Clarke to Stoke City.



