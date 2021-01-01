Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has said that he believes Josh Windass suffered a hamstring injury in their victory over Derby County.

The Owls made it two wins out of two under Thompson’s charge on Friday evening as Callum Paterson’s goal gave them a 1-0 win.

Those three points have lifted them out of the Championship relegation zone for the first time this season.

However, there could potentially be more bad injury news for a side who have suffered on that front throughout the campaign.

Windass had to come off during the first half with an injury, replaced by Elias Kachunga.

Thompson said to the The72 in his post-match press conference that the striker would need to be assessed further before making a judgement on the extent of the issue.

“We’ll assess him next week,” he said. “In terms of the intensity of the game coming thick and fast, we’re not going to have that over the next three or four weeks which is good.

“It gives a chance for players to get back. Josh will get assessed like everyone (would).”

Windass is the club’s top scorer this season, having netted four goals in 22 appearances.

Barring suspension, he has played in every Championship match this season under three different managers.

Despite being commonly used as an attacking midfielder for many years, he has been thrust into the job of central target man up top this year following a permanent move last summer.

Formerly of Accrington Stanley and Rangers, Windass had two years at Wigan Athletic but spent the second half of last season at Hillsborough before moving full-time.

In the absence of other striking options, he has emerged this season as a key player for the Owls.

Former boss Tony Pulis made clear his desire to bring in a new centre forward in the January transfer window, but his sacking leaves their potential business this month uncertain.