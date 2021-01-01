Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has revealed the injuries which kept two key players out of their starting line-up.

The Owls were 1-0 victors over Derby County on Friday evening, with Callum Paterson heading in the winning goal in the second half.

Two notable absences from the teamsheet were defender Chey Dunkley and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, who are both nursing injuries.

Thompson, who has won both matches since taking caretaker charge of the club at the beginning of the week following Tony Pulis’ dismissal, explained that they were only minor issues.

“I think its just games catching up with them,” he told The72. “Both of them have not had much football last year.”

Dunkley revealed on social media before kick-off that he had picked up a minor grade one hamstring tear, while Thompson said that Westwood was struggling with his groin.

“Keiren’s come in as well, not played a lot of football, and he’s felt his groin,” he said.

“At the end of the day, you can’t take risks when you’ve got one or two injuries, particularly at centre-back. Liam Shaw has gone back there and done a cracking job.”

On the potential length of the duo’s absences, Thompson added: “I don’t think they’re massively serious, so we’ll just see how they are next week for the cup game down at Exeter. I’m hoping they’re not long-term.”

Both have only recently returned from injuries, with Dunkley missing nine months with a double leg break.

He suffered the injury in March while playing for Wigan Athletic, and continued his recovery after joining Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer.

Dunkley played five matches in a row on his return and impressed, and the club will hope it is only a short problem, particularly in the long-term absence of Dominic Iorfa (ruptured Achiless tendon).

They are also currently without both Julian Borner (head) and Joost van Aken (groin) in the same position, with teenager Liam Shaw – who usually plays in midfield – taking Dunkley’s place against Derby.

Westwood too has been out of action, only three games into his return following another groin injury suffered in November in his second match of the season.

The experienced stopper was brought back into the fold by previous boss Tony Pulis after being frozen out of the first team under Garry Monk before that.

It is more than two weeks until Sheffield Wednesday are next in Championship action, with their next assignment an FA Cup third-round tie at League Two outfit Exeter City next weekend.