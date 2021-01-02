The League One match between Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Crown Ground.

A local EFL referee inspected the surface on Friday afternoon but with freezing temperatures expected overnight, deemed the pitch unplayable for Saturday’s game.

❄️ #Pompey's match at Accrington has been postponed because of a frozen pitch ⬇️https://t.co/606GbFjNZC — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 1, 2021

Pompey’s next game may not be until the 12th January against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy.

This is following recent news that Bristol City have postponed their game with Brentford, meaning the Robins may not be ready in time to face Portsmouth on the 10th.

With the Blue’s last game being played on the 18th December, they are likely to go almost a month without a competitive fixture.

Despite the disruption to the season, Kenny Jackett is adamant his side will be “fit and firing” when they are given the green light to play.

Speaking via the Portsmouth FC Website, the boss said, “Our players are looking ready and hungry. They’re enthusiastic to be playing again.”

Jackett has previously talked about his concerns that the season will need to be extended in order for the postponed matches to be played in a way that doesn’t cause too much fixture congestion and risk injury to players.

With the recent events, this outcome is becoming more and more likely. However, not having immediate games to prepare for will give the Portsmouth manager a chance to focus on the January transfer window more intently.

The club are operating a one-in-one-out policy but expect to make one major signing. Elsewhere, the future of loanees Pring and Nicolaisen remain in doubt with their parent clubs looking to recall them.