Carlos Corberan will have decisions to make ahead of Huddersfield’s encounter with Reading at the weekend.

The Spanish coach has in recent times opted to stick with the same team, but may consider making some changes from the side that were victorious against Blackburn midweek.

The Terriers boss has built a clever system at Huddersfield working close with the newly formed B team to keep players fresh, and ready for when they’re needed, and he may consider that when making his selection.

Perhaps the biggest decision he will face is who he starts in goal. Ben Hamer is back in training after a recent injury, but youngster Ryan Schofield has impressed in his place, and put in an excellent display against Blackburn in the Terriers last outing.

Another tough choice for Corberan will be who stars in midfield, the Spaniard has a handful of choices, and may consider making rotations, this could boost Alex Vallejo’s hopes for a first start for the Terriers. Academy graduate Matty Daly could also be considered for a start, it would be his second of the season.

Predicted formation: (4-3-3)

Schofield (GK)

Pipa

Edmonds-Green

Sarr

Toffolo

Eiting

Hogg

O’Brien

Mbenza

Bacuna

Campbell.

Predicted man of the match: Isaac Mbenza

Isaac Mbenza has shown himself to be a player for the big matches, and tomorrow is most certainly one of them for the Terriers. If Huddersfield are to beat Reading, Mbenza attacking threat will be crucial, as he’s composed in front of goal, and has a strong showing on his assist tally.

While some teams in the Championship are suffering from an injury crisis, Huddersfield aren’t and Carlos Corberan will have a wide range of players to choose from tomorrow. The biggest decision for Corberan will be who starts in goal with Ryan Schofield the most likely to get the nod.