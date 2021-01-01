Glenn Murray definitely hasn’t experienced the best of times in the first half of his 2020/21 campaign. His time so far at Watford has been nothing short of a waste of a loan deal by the Hornets.

Murray’s career in the game has seen him score at all levels of professional football in England, a feat which includes 37 goals in 148 games in English football’s top-tier.

However, at Watford this hasn’t even got him a decent look-in when it comes game time.

Murray underused and criticised at Watford

Glenn Murray featured in four of Watford’s first five Championship games this season. His fifth, and last, appearance came in the 1-1 draw against a struggling Wycombe Wanderers side.

Since then, his impact on the Watford side has been negligible at best, non-existant at worst. He’s made a Championship bench ONCE since, named on the substitute list for the 1-1 draw against QPR at Loftus Road in late November.

Before Spaniard Xisco was appointed as Watford’s new boss, his predecessor, Vladimir Ivic, went public with his criticism of the on-loan Brighton forward – citing his fitness as an issue.

3 Sky Bet Championship clubs where Glenn Murray would excel

It is looking likely that Murray will be recalled from his somewhat disatrous loan at Watford. Brighton boss Graham Potter has already indicated that there would be no reason that he wouldn’t be welcomed back at the Amex Stadium once again.

However, another option would be to send the grizzled veteran striker back out on a Championship loan albeit with a side where he will get more exposure and a better chance of getting some much-needed game time under his belt.

To that end, here are three Championship teams where Glenn Murray would not only be a good fit but where he would excel.

Derby County: resurgent under interim boss Wayne Rooney, the Rams have dragged themselves to safety over recent games. Rooney himself has taken a step back from playing, although he was mainly employed as a midfield general. However, bringing in Glenn Murray on a half-season loan from Brighton could give the Rams that goal threat that they need up front – they’ve scored a joint-low 14 times this season so far.

Birmingham City: another Championship side suffering from a lack of goals, as well as inconsistency, are Aitor Karanka’s Blues. Bringing in Murray with his nose for goal and physical presence up top could be a move that pays off over the 2021 part of the 2020/21 campaign. You’d back him to score enough to keep Birmingham clear of the bottom three and the relegation places.

Queens Park Rangers: QPR are hovering near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table at the moment. They sit in 19th place but their 21 points only places them five points above the last of the relegation places. Their form and results leaves boss Mark Warburton walking somewhat of a tightrope. They have scored 20 goals so far this campaign; you’d back them to score more with Murray up and definitely enough to keep them safe from the sucking clutches of the bottom three.